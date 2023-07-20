‘Oppenheimer’ review

Christopher Nolan is one man who knows about the true importance of cinema. His latest movie is a masterclass of the medium, delivering one of the grandest cinematic experiences you’ll ever have. Cillian Murphy plays the infamous J. Robert Oppenheimer – the father of the atomic bomb. The film charts his life as he is headhunted after his work on the Manhattan Project, to help the US beat Nazi Germany to creating a weapon of mass destruction that could be the means to end all wars. Nolan can deliver absorbing and high-stakes drama easily, but in ‘Oppenheimer’ the visionary director looks to have taken a genuine step up – and in the process has cemented his place as one of cinema’s greatest auteurs.

The cast is as jam-packed with talent as you’d expect, with Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Jack Quaid, Josh Hartnett, Alden Ehrenreich, Rami Malek, Olivia Thirlby, David Dastmalchian, Dane DeHaan, Benny Safdie, Jason Clarke, Matthew Modine, Casey Affleck and Tom Conti just some of the names on-show. It’s a staggering ensemble, but when you have a genius talent like Nolan’s, the stars all clamour to work for you.

Of the impressive ensemble, obviously Cillian Murphy stands out. He is in practically every frame of this movie and the long-time Nolan collaborator is finally getting his time in the limelight. Murphy has always been an exceptional talent – of that there is no doubt – but ‘Oppenheimer’ gives him the platform to truly command the screen in a way he hasn’t had before. The entire movie hinges on his performance, and he delivers an earth-shattering portrayal of a brilliant, flawed man in conflict with himself and his situation.

Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt are sensational in this film. As the loves of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s life, Pugh’s portrayal of Jean Tatlock and Blunt’s stoic but strong performance as Kitty Oppenheimer captivate the screen. The dialogue of this film is utterly absorbing, and their performances against Murphy give the story huge emotional weight and purpose. Elsewhere, Robert Downey Jr. is sensational as Lewis Strauss. He even cites ‘Oppenheimer’ as the greatest film he’s been involved in, which speaks volumes.

The film doesn’t waste a single performance of its ensemble either. ‘Oppenheimer’ is an actors dream project. It’s a film full of layered characters and performances. Every single cast member delivers a memorable turn here, nothing seems superfluous or extravagant. When posed with the question of if there was much footage that didn’t make the final cut of the film, lead actor Cillian Murphy said no, because what you see on the page is what Chris Nolan wants you to see onscreen as the whole film. There’s no fat here – he’s structured and cut ‘Oppenheimer’ to its most complete and purest form on script and before it’s in front of any camera, and that’s quite a remarkable thing given the scope of the story here.

I fly the flag of IMAX frequently because I truly believe that this format is unparalleled in its presentation of cinema. As we all know, Christopher Nolan’s pioneering use of IMAX cameras is a large reason to why this format is so treasured, so to have ‘Oppenheimer’ presented in 70mm IMAX is a staggering endeavour that demands your time and attention. It’s hard to put into words quite what 70mm IMAX brings to the moviegoing experience, but it’s safe to say that its magical. If you find a screening in this format (and there aren’t many given the demands on the screens available to showcase this prestige format) then go and see ‘Oppenheimer’ as its auteur intended. It’s a completely unique experience.

‘Oppenheimer’ is grandeur filmmaking of the highest order and a real statement of intent on how Christopher Nolan’s legacy will be remembered. It’s his most accomplished film to date, with demonstrable proof that he has learnt from his past missteps. Dialogue – in particular – is played to perfection here. And after the mixed reception ‘Tenet’ received on its lockdown release, it’s nice to see Nolan back on top with a project that only he could have delivered. If you long to return to the days of cinema where films were composed of exceptional guile and tremendous endeavour, then ‘Oppenheimer’ is for you. It’s a ‘proper’ film, for want of a better term, and we should be thankful that there are filmmakers of this ilk, and with this vision, who are willing to champion the old ways in such a determined fashion. Expect ‘Oppenheimer’ to be an awards season frontrunner next year too.

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Jack Quaid, Josh Hartnett, Alden Ehrenreich, Rami Malek, Olivia Thirlby, David Dastmalchian, Dane DeHaan, Benny Safdie, Jason Clarke, Matthew Modine, Casey Affleck, Tom Conti Director: Christopher Nolan Writer: Christopher Nolan, Kai Bird, Martin Sherwin Certificate: 15 Duration: 180 mins Released by: Universal Release date: 21st July 2023