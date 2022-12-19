‘Oppenheimer’: the first trailer debuts for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film

The trailer for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ has debuted just days after the poster was released.

The first-look trailer doesn’t give too much away but it does promise an epic thriller featuring a star-studded cast that includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey, Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett and Kenneth Branagh.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’ stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.