Signature Entertainment unveils January release slate with movies starring Russell Crowe, Morgan Freeman and Gregg Sulkin

Signature Entertainment has unveiled their slate of home entertainment releases for January 2023.

From teen high school comedy ‘This Is The Year’ executive produced by Selena Gomez, through to Iceland’s answer to ‘Stand By Me’, ‘Beautiful Things’, there’s something for everyone to distract you from the January blues.

Keep reading to find out what’s coming next month…

This is the Year

Executive produced by Selena Gomez, this feel-good rom-com is a contemporary spin on classic 80s films. In a last-ditch effort to win over the girl of his dreams, a nerdy high school senior (Lorenzo Henrie, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’) and his best friends embark on a road trip to see their favorite band at the biggest music festival of the year. This is the Year is directed by Disney star David Henrie and also stars Vanessa Marano (‘Switched at Birth’), Gregg Sulkin (Marvel’s ‘Runaways’) and Jeff Garlin (‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’).

Signature Entertainment presents ‘This is the Year’ on Digital Platforms 2nd January

The Minute You Wake Up Dead

Credit: Signature Entertainment

This neo-noir thriller follows a stockbroker in a small southern town who gets involved in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbour, leading to a spree of murders. ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’ stars Cole Hauser (‘2 Fast 2 Furious’), Jaimie Alexander (‘Thor’ franchise), Morgan Freeman (‘Se7en’)and Andrew Stevens (‘The Boondock Saints’), directed by Michael Mailer (‘Heart of Champions’) and written by Mailer & Timothy Holland.

Signature Entertainment presents ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’ on Digital Platforms 9th January.

Rebel

Credit: Signature Entertainment

This is one gut punch of a thriller. Brothers Kamal (Aboubakr Bensaihi, ‘Black’)and Nassim (Amir El Arbi) find themselves on radically different life paths after Kamal leaves to help victims in Syria, leaving Nassim at home to care for their mother Leila (Lubna Azabal, ‘Incendies’). However, after discovering Kamal has been radicalised by a local militia, Nassim goes to desperate lengths in the attempt to save his brother and bring him home – without realising he may be on the exact same path of self-destruction as his brother. Directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah (‘Ms. Marvel’, ‘Bad Boys for Life’) and co-written by Arbi, Fallah, Kevin Meul (‘Cadet’)and Jan van Dyck (‘The Nipple Whisperer’).

Signature Entertainment presents ‘Rebel’ on Digital Platforms 16th January

The Harbinger

When her oldest friend is plagued by horrific nightmares from the beyond, Monique (Gabby Beans, ‘House of Cards’) is forced to travel to NYC. On the first night of the visit, Monique learns the dreams are contagious – and so is the HARBINGER, the plague mask-wearing demon who not only feeds on its victims’ souls, but warps reality itself to remove any trace of their existence. ‘The Harbinger’ is written and directed by Andy Mitton (‘The Witch in the Window’) and also stars Emily Davis (‘The Plagiarists’) and Raymond Anthony Thomas (‘Shutter Island’).

FrightFest Presents and Signature Entertainment releases ‘The Harbinger’ on Digital Platforms 23rd January

Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher

In 1800 Jem Belcher became the youngest ever world boxing champion. Belcher, played by Matt Hookings, dominated his early fights with his unique skill, speed, and scientific approach and soon became Champion of England, a natural talent, oozing with charm, style and grace. After a life-changing accident risked ending his career forever, he begins a long, gruelling road to recovery which eventually sees him compete in a death-defying standoff – known only as The Forgotten Fight of the Century – to reclaim his title once and for all as England’s youngest boxing champion.

Oscar winner Russell Crowe (‘Gladiator’, ‘The Nice Guys’) also stars alongside Ray Winstone (‘Sexy Beast’), Marton Csokas (‘The Last Duel’), Jodhi May (‘The Witcher’), Julian Glover (‘The Empire Strikes Back’) and Steven Berkoff (‘Octopussy’) in this awe-inspiring rags-to-riches biopic. Written by Matt Hookings and directed by Daniel Graham (‘The Obscure Life of the Grand Duke of Corsica’).

Signature Entertainment presents ‘Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher’ on Digital Platforms and DVD 30th January.

Beautiful Beings

Credit: Signature Entertainment

Iceland’s answer to ‘Stand by Me’. After bullied misfit Balli (Áskell Einar Pálmason) is adopted by leader Addi (Birgir Dagur Bjarkason) into his gang of outsiders, the boys form an incredible bond, venting their emotions through both acts of destruction and comradery. As the gang’s exploits become increasingly dangerous, Addi begins to experience a series of strange, supernatural visions of the future warning him of their potential fates. Is the group’s future bound up in tragedy, or is it possible to change one’s destiny? Written and directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson (‘Heartstone’), ‘Beautiful Beings’ also stars Viktor Benóný Benediktsson (‘The Falcons’), Snorri Rafn Frímannsson and Anita Briem (‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’).

Signature Entertainment presents ‘Beautiful Beings’ on Digital Platforms 30th January.