80 For Brady

’80 For Brady’ – trailer and poster arrives for Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field comedy

The film is inspired by a true story.

Published

The trailer and poster have been released for upcoming comedy ’80 For Brady’.

Inspired by a true story, the film is directed by Kyle Marvin and written by Sarah Haskins & Emily Halpern.

’80 For Brady’ stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Tom Brady, Billy Porter, Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri, Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Sara Gilbert, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches, and Matt Lauria.

’80 For Brady’ is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. The trailer promises plenty of laughs and you can see even more about the film in a new featurette:

’80 For Brady’ will be released in cinemas in 2023. Take a look at the new poster below:

Credit: Paramount Pictures UK

