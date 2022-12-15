Connect with us

Strange World

Film

‘Strange World’ coming to Disney+ in time for Christmas

The film will premiere on 23rd December.

Published

Walt Disney Animation Studio’s ‘Strange World’ is premiering on Disney+ on 23rd December 2022, just in time for Christmas.

‘Strange World’ introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob called Splat; Legend, the family dog; and a slew of ravenous creatures.

The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old, adventure-seeking son, Ethan; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world.

The film is directed by Don Hall (‘Big Hero 6’) and Qui Nguyen (writer ‘Raya and the Last Dragon) who also wrote the film.

Take a look at the new key art for the film below:

Strange World
Credit: Disney

