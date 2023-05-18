‘Fast X’ review

After 22 years the end of the road is near. It’s frankly incredible that we are still welcoming ‘Fast and Furious’ movies in cinemas over two decades since the first one screeched into cinemas but here we are. There’s no doubt the franchise has taken a huge dip since the fifth film, with an over-reliance on CGI and nonsensical stunts now the order of the day. So your enjoyment of ‘Fast X’, the 10th chapter in the saga, lies squarely with how much rope you’re willing to give this franchise. Taken on face value, the film is enjoyable and does provide some good moments. But you have to forgive an awful lot of lunacy in the process.

My biggest problem with the ‘Fast’ saga is how they’ve completely abandoned the laws of reality, physics, and common sense. But with that comes a freedom of expression to do some utterly bonkers things like driving a car down a dam whilst it’s on fire. So looking for sense in this high-octane world of live action ‘Hot Wheels’ is kind of pointless. So if you go into it in the right frame of mind, Fast X’ does deliver huge amounts of spectacle and action. Just don’t think about it for more than a second and you’ll enjoy the ride a lot more.

The plot, and it does have one, is that Dom (Vin Diesel) and his crew are being targeted by a vengeful new adversary named Dante (Jason Momoa). He’s the son of slain crime boss Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), who you’ll remember from ‘Fast Five’, and who met his own Wiley Coyote-style demise at the hands of his own safe ramming his car off a bridge. Now Dante is out for pay-back, but he just doesn’t want to kill the gang. He wants them to suffer. So begins an elaborate plan that takes them around the world as Dante turns the tables on Dom’s ‘family’ and makes them public enemy no. 1.

‘Fast X’ has a truly huge cast and for the most part they all do well with the material given to them. Vin Diesel is a great front-man for this franchise, it must be said. The energy and verve he brings to this saga is a large reason why these films still resonate with audiences the world over. Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and John Cena are all fine in their roles. Jason Statham gives the film a much-needed jolt in the arm when he’s introduced. Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood and Alan Ritchson should have been used more, Charlize Theron must need a new swimming pool or something – she’s too good for this fare, Pete Davidson’s cameo is pointless and screen legend Rita Moreno adds a nice bit of class as Dom’s grandmother Abuelita.

A lot of this franchise’s new faces are great additions though. Leo Abelo Perry who plays little Brian, Dom’s son, is a good kid even though we are meant to believe he drives Dodge Chargers for fun at 10 years old. Brie Larson is solid but doesn’t have much to do here, which is a shame. Daniela Melchior is excellent as a mysterious new street racer with ties to the gang, but it’s Jason Momoa who completely steals the film. His portrayal of Dante was superb – played larger-than-life and completely for laughs. Momoa is almost in his own film and is the best villain this franchise has had in years. He has the best lines, the best outfits, the best moments and easily the best role in the entire movie. ‘Fast X’ is worth the admission price alone for his performance.

Pretty much a live-action fever dream of a young kid playing with their toys, ‘Fast X’ is bombastic, energetic, and completely ridiculous – but there’s stuff here that will keep fans happy. The stunts are insane and unbelievable, but now I guess that’s part of its charm. I still struggle with that, but after 10 films that’s really my own problem to overcome. And you better get comfortable for a longer ride because we are getting two more chapters of ‘Fast X’, making this tenth finale actually a trilogy. I’m not sure what they can possibly add to the mix, but they’ll have fun trying, no doubt. And perhaps a few of this film’s big surprises will detail where the narrative (!) goes next. For now, buckle up and experience cinema that I can only describe as a happy meal with a toy.

Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood, Alan Ritchson, Charlize Theron, Pete Davidson, Rita Moreno, Leo Abelo Perry, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior Director: Louis Leterrier Writer: Dan Mazeau, Justin Lin Certificate: 12A Duration: 141 mins Released by: Universal Release date: 19th May 2023