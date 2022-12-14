Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

65

Film

’65’: trailer debuts for Adam Driver sci-fi thriller

Get your first look at the upcoming film.

Published

Science-fiction adventure ’65’ starring Adam Driver (‘Star Wars’ franchise) has debuted its trailer and poster.

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth… 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.

From the writers of ‘A Quiet Place’ and producer Sam Raimi comes ’65’, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman.

The film is written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi. It is also produced by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the poster below:

65
Credit: Sony Pictures UK

’65’ opens in cinemas on 10th March 2023.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Motherland: Last Christmas Motherland: Last Christmas

TV

‘Motherland: Last Christmas’ – get your first look at the Christmas Special

The comedy is back this Christmas.

2 days ago
Brett Eldredge Brett Eldredge

EF Country

Brett Eldredge talks all about being Mr Christmas, duets with Kelly Clarkson & his holiday shows

It's that time of year again, folks. Time for Mr Christmas!

7 days ago
Ashley Cooke Ashley Cooke

EF Country

Ashley Cooke drops new song ‘it’s been a year’ & looks forward to going international in 2023

Wistful, reflective song about how life can flash before your eyes if you let it.

7 days ago
Warhammer 40k space marine 2 Warhammer 40k space marine 2

Games & Tech

Watch The Epic New Gameplay Trailer For ‘Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2’

Titus steps forth once more.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you