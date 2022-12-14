’65’: trailer debuts for Adam Driver sci-fi thriller

Science-fiction adventure ’65’ starring Adam Driver (‘Star Wars’ franchise) has debuted its trailer and poster.

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth… 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.

From the writers of ‘A Quiet Place’ and producer Sam Raimi comes ’65’, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman.

The film is written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi. It is also produced by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the poster below:

Credit: Sony Pictures UK

’65’ opens in cinemas on 10th March 2023.