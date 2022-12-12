Win ‘Tim Minchin: Back’ on DVD

‘Tim Minchin: Back’ is released on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Download today (Monday 12th December 2022).

The critically acclaimed show was watched by thousands of fans across a total of 133 shows in 39 venues around the world, which also makes Minchin the #1 selling solo performer in Australia and New Zealand since 2019. Now, UK and EIRE have the chance to relive the show on the big screen.

Filmed live at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, with an 8-person band, ‘Tim Minchin: Back’ is a comedy and music extravaganza that critics have called “Spectacular” (The Times) and a “Roof-raising return” (The Sunday Telegraph).

Announcing the one-off special screening across UK & EIRE cinemas on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this morning, Minchin said: “The “Back” tour spanned 3 years, was seen by 261,000 people, survived 1 pandemic, and almost killed me. I’m completely stoked that people will now be able to spend 2 hours with my massive f*****g head rendered more massive by massive f*****g cinema screens”.

Minchin is the composer-lyricist of the hit musical, ‘Matilda’, which won 85 international awards and recently celebrated 10 years on the West End. His second musical, Groundhog Day, won the Best Musical Olivier Award (West End) and was nominated for 7 Tonys (Broadway).

The feature film version of ‘Matilda the Musical’ premiered at the London Film Festival last week and is released across UK cinemas on 25 November 2022.

He co-wrote and starred in the TV series Upright, (2019 Sky UK / Foxtel), which won AACTA awards for Best Comedy and Best Actor in a Comedy. Season 2 of Upright drops in November 2022.

Credit: Universal Pictures UK

