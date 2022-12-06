Win a copy of ‘Emily on DVD

Experience the windswept Yorkshire moors at home when ‘Emily’ arrives on DVD from 12th December.

Frances O’Connor makes her directorial debut with ‘Emily’, from her own original screenplay, with Emma Mackey starring as Emily Brontë, and to celebrate its release we have three copies of the DVD to giveaway.

‘Emily’ tells the imagined life of one of the world’s most famous authors, Emily Brontë. The film stars Emma Mackey (‘Sex Education’, ‘Death on the Nile’) as Emily, a rebel and misfit, as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights.

‘Emily’ explores the relationships that inspired her – her raw, passionate sisterhood with Charlotte (Alexandra Dowling – ‘The Musketeers’) and Anne (Amelia Gething – ‘The Spanish Princess’); her first aching, forbidden love for Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen – ‘The Lost Daughter’, ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’) and her care for her maverick brother (Fionn Whitehead – ‘The Duke’, ‘Dunkirk’) whom she idolises.



‘Emily’ is available on Digital Download now and is coming to DVD on 12th December 2022.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the three DVDs we have to give away, enter below:

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Wednesday 21st December 2022.

Terms & Conditions