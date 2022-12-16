Win ‘Lionesses: How Football Came Home’ on DVD

‘Lionesses: How Football Came Home’ gives unrivalled insight into England’s historic Women’s EURO 2022 victory, behind the scenes and in their own words.
Featuring The Lionesses’ captain Leah Williamson, stalwart Jill Scott, Mary Earps, Fran Kirby, Keira Walsh, Nikita Parris, ex-Lioness players, journalists and more, this is a must-watch for any England football fan.
‘Lionesses: How Football Came Home’ is available to own on DVD and digital from 19th December. Watch on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW from 27th December.
To celebrate the DVD and Digital release of ‘Lioneness: How Football Came Home’, we are giving away 3 copies on DVD. Enter below for a chance to win…
This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 22nd December 2022.
Terms & Conditions
- The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
- Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
- Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
- Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
- Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
- The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
- There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
- Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.