‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ – the trailer and key art debuts for the event series

The trailer and key art have debuted for ‘The Witcher‘ spin-off ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’.

Originally revealed during CCXP in Brazil, it was also announced that fan favourite Joey Batey will star as Jaskier in the four-part event series.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of ‘The Witcher’, ‘Blood Origin’ will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain play Éile and Fjall, two warriors estranged from their opposing clans, Michelle Yeoh takes the role of Scían, a sword master, the last of her tribe, Mirren Mack is Princess Merwyn, Lenny Henry plays Chief Sage Balor, Joey Batey plays Jaskier and Minnie Driver stars as a Seanchaí. Francesca Mills is Meldof, Zach Wyatt and Lizzie Annis are celestial twin sages Syndril and Zacaré. Huw Novelli is Brother Death.

Other supporting cast members include Amy Murray as chief sage Balor’s apprentice Fenrik, Mark Rowley as King Alvitir, Daniel Fathers and Faoileann Cunningham as clan chieftain Osfar and his daughter Ryl. Kim Adis is Merwyn’s handmaid Ket, Nathaniel Curtis portrays Brían, and Dylan Moran is Uthrok One-Nut. Ella Schrey-Yeats portrays the young prophet Ithlinne and her mother Aevenien is played by Claire Cooper.

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ is overseen by showrunner and writer Declan de Barra. It is directed by Sarah O’Gorman and Vicky Jewson and executive produced by Lauren Hissrich, Matt O’Toole, Platige Films (Tomek Baginski & Jarek Sawko), Hivemind (Jason Brown & Sean Daniel).

Take a look at the new key art below:

Credit: Netflix

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ will debut on Netflix on 25th December 2022.