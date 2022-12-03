Kym Marsh becomes 10th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Kym Marsh has become the 10th celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The singer and actress and her partner Graziano Di Prima sadly found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard last night, after scoring 34 points out of a possible 40 from the judges for their Musicals Week Cha-Cha to ‘Fame’ from ‘Fame’. When combined with the public vote, unfortunately Kym and Graziano landed in the dreaded dance-off. They faced Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, who scored 38 points for their Charleston to ‘Hot Honey Rag’ from ‘Chicago’.

After both couples performed their routines again, the judges delivered their verdict. Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse both chose to save Molly and Carlos, whilst Anton Du Beke chose to save Kym and Graziano. Head judge Shirley Ballas therefore had the deciding vote, and she chose to save Molly and Carlos.

When asked by presenter Tess Daly about her time on Strictly Come Dancing, Kym said: “Honestly I’ve loved every singe second that I’ve been here. I never thought I’d get to this stage in a million years. I have to say, it’s all down to this man [Graziano] here, he is just wonderful and he will be my friend forever. But what a journey it’s been. This show is just wonderful, it shows you things about yourself you don’t know, it shows you how tough you can be. Everybody, the crew, the celebs, the pros, costume, makeup, everyone is amazing. I’ve had the best time, so thank you.”

Tess also asked Kym about the support she’s received from her family, with Kym adding: “My dad has been so proud and it’s kind of kept him going. When he was in hospital last week, and obviously we weren’t here, all these guys sent him videos and it meant such a lot. My grandchildren are so proud.”

Graziano was also asked if he had any words for Kym. He said: “I will be part of your family forever, I think we became friends from the very first day. I know you’ve learnt how to dance, but I have learnt so much from you, you are a warrior. You’re going to be in my heart forever, we’re going to be together many times, because I know I have found a friend for life.”

Tonight’s results show also featured a dazzling opening routine from Strictly’s professional dancers, performing an energetic routine from the musical ‘Guys and Dolls’. The cast of ‘The Cher Show’ also appeared to perform a medley of hits.

Kym and Graziano will join Rylan for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly: It Takes Two at 6.30 PM on Monday 5th December on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The remaining five celebrities and their professional partners will be back on the dancefloor next Sunday for the semi-final, with the programme moving from its usual Saturday slot due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will return on Sunday 10th December at 7.15 PM, with the Results Show on Monday 11th December at 8.15 PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.