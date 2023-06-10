‘The Witcher’ Season 3 – new trailer released for Henry Cavill’s final season

The end is almost near for Henry Cavill as Geralt in Netflix’s smash-hit series ‘The Witcher’ and you can whet your appetite with a new trailer.

Cavill is departing from the role after the next series, which will be released in two volumes, and Liam Hemsworth will be stepping in from season 4 to play the character. You can see footage from the new season at the top of this article and start to prepare yourself for Cavill’s last hurrah.

Credit: Netflix

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Vol 1 will launch on Netflix on 29th June 2023 and Vol 2 will follow on 27th July 2023. For more information please head over to www.netflix.com/thewitcher.