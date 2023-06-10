HomeTV'The Witcher' Season 3 - new trailer released for Henry Cavill's final...

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 – new trailer released for Henry Cavill’s final season

TV
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

The end is almost near for Henry Cavill as Geralt in Netflix’s smash-hit series ‘The Witcher’ and you can whet your appetite with a new trailer.

Cavill is departing from the role after the next series, which will be released in two volumes, and Liam Hemsworth will be stepping in from season 4 to play the character. You can see footage from the new season at the top of this article and start to prepare yourself for Cavill’s last hurrah.

The Witcher Season 3
Credit: Netflix

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.  They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Vol 1 will launch on Netflix on 29th June 2023 and Vol 2 will follow on 27th July 2023. For more information please head over to www.netflix.com/thewitcher.

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
Previous article
‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ coming to Prime Video in August – watch the teaser trailer

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy