‘Tell Me Everything’: ITVX debuts the trailer for the new teen drama

Provocative teen drama ‘Tell Me Everything’ is launching on ITVX tomorrow (Thursday 8th December 2022) and you can get a taste for the series with the launch of the trailer.

Launching the entire series on the new ITVX streaming platform, ‘Tell Me Everything’ stars rising talent Eden H. Davies, Lauryn Ajufo (‘Boiling Point’), Spike Fearn (‘After Sun’) and Callina Liang as friends Jonny, Louis, Neve and the elusive Mei.

Also joining the cast are Tessa Lucille and Carla Woodcock (‘Ackley Bridge’) as new college friends Regan and Zia.

When Jonny’s life is blown apart by the most gut-wrenching personal tragedy, the struggle to maintain his façade takes him to darker and darker places that threaten to overwhelm him. Will Jonny find the strength to be honest about how he feels before it’s too late?

Brimming with heart, laughs, pathos and gut-punches, tenderness and darkness, Tell Me Everything explores the stresses of mental health for today’s teens created by the omnipresence of technology and social media, whilst they are still searching for their own identity, exploring sexuality, and experimenting with relationships, drink, drugs and sex (as well as what to wear tonight).

The series is produced by Noho Television, and created and written by Mark O’Sullivan (‘Lee and Dean’, ‘The Agency’).

‘Tell Me Everything’ streams exclusively in the UK on ITVX from 8th December, with all episodes available to binge.