‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ confirms release date and drops teaser trailer

The spin-off arrives on the streamer in December.

Published

‘The Witcher’ spin-off ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ will arrive on Netflix on 25th December 2022 and you can watch the brand new teaser trailer right here.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

The four part series, overseen by showrunner and writer Declan de Barra, is directed by Sarah O’Gorman and Vicky Jewson and exec produced by Lauren Hissrich, Matt O’Toole, Platige Films (Tomek Baginski &Jarek Sawko) , Hivemind (Jason Brown & Sean Daniel)

The show stars Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain as Éile and Fjall, two warriors estranged from their opposing clans. Michelle Yeoh takes the role of Scían, a sword master, the last of her tribe, Mirren Mack is Princess Merwyn, Lenny Henry plays Chief Sage Balor and Minnie Driver plays Seanchaí.

Francesca Mills is Meldof, Zach Wyatt and Lizzie Annis are celestial twins Syndril and Zacaré.  Huw Novelli is Brother Death.

Other supporting cast members include Amy Murray as Balor’s apprentice Fenrik, Mark Rowley as King Alvitir, Daniel Fathers and Faoileann Cunningham as Osfar and his daughter Ryl. Kim Adis is Merwyn’s handmaid Ket, Nathaniel Curtis portrays Brían, Dylan Moran is Uthrok One-Nut and Hebe Beardsall is the lowborn Catrin. 

Ella Schrey-Yeats portrays the young prophet Ithlinne and her mother Aevenien is played by Claire Cooper.

Watch the teaser trailer at the top of this article.

Filming Location: Arborfield  Studios, England & Iceland

