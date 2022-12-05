Connect with us

Richard Ashcroft announces June 2023 Forest Live show

The Verve frontman sets the date for a solo show.

Published

Richard Ashcroft
Credit: Dean Chalkney

Richard Ashcroft will perform a show as part of Forest Live in 2023, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England.

Best-known as the frontman of the alt-rock band The Verve, Ashcroft has carved a successful career as a solo star. His latest release, ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’ pays tribute to classic tracks from his career including ‘A Song For Lovers’, ‘Break The Night With Colour’ and The Verve hits ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’, ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’ and ‘Lucky Man’.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series that introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country. Over 2 million people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last twenty-two years, enjoying great music and supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket.

Going to a concert helps Forestry England create beautiful places for people to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees. Last year they planted some 6.8 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 363 million visits annually.

The details for Ashcroft’s Forest Live show are:

Sunday 18 June – Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire.

Tickets on sale from 9am Friday 9th December at www.forestryengland.uk/music.

