Sophie Ellis-Bextor announces ‘Christmas Kitchen Disco’ tour for 2023

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced her ‘Christmas Kitchen Disco’ tour for 2023.

The 2023 tour kicks off in Bexhill, before heading all around the country including a date at the London Eventim Apollo. It will feature hits from throughout Sophie’s career, as well as some very festive classics, all in Sophie’s own seasonal disco style.

Earlier this year, Sophie brought her ‘Kitchen Disco’ Instagram phenomenon to the stage for the first time to huge success, including a sold-out finale at the London Palladium.

The London Palladium show was recently released as a 24-track live album: ‘Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco: Live at the London Palladium’. The setlist featured disco classics such as, ‘All Night Long’ and‘Dancing Queen’, as well as Sophie’s own floor-filling hits including ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, ‘Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love)’, ‘Take Me Home (A Girl Like Me)’, and her most recent Radio 2 A-listed single, ‘Hypnotized’ featuring Wuh Oh.

Sophie will also be releasing her seventh studio album in 2023. Fans who pre-order the limited edition signed CD format from her Official Store will get exclusive pre-sale access to tickets from the 5th December.

The full dates for the 2023 tour are:

Thur 23 Nov: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Fri 24 Nov: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sun 26 Nov: Newcastle City Hall

Mon 27 Nov: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Wed 29 Nov: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thu 30 Nov: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Sat 2 Dec: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Sun 3 Dec: Sheffield City Hall

Tue 5 Dec: London Eventim Apollo

Wed 6 Dec: Portsmouth Guildhall

Thu 7 Dec: Guildford G Live

Sat 9 Dec: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sun 10 Dec: York Barbican

Tue 12 Dec: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Thu 14 Dec: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tickets are on pre-sale from 10am on 6th December and general sale from 10am on 7th December.