Actor Larry Lamb confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Christmas Special 2022

Actor Larry Lamb is the fourth celebrity confirmed for the ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ Christmas Special 2022.

Lamb has starred in numerous TV series, playing iconic roles such as Mick Shipman in the BBC’s multi-award winning comedy series ‘Gavin & Stacey’ and Archie Mitchell in BBC One’s flagship soap ‘EastEnders’.

A keen traveller, Larry presents Channel 5 docu-series ‘Britain by Bike’, which sees him and his son George cycling across Britain, and he also regularly works with BBC One’s ‘The One Show’, presenting their history and heritage films.

Larry said: “Christmas has come early! I can’t wait to get on the dance floor and learn a brand new skill ready for all those festive parties. I am excited yet incredibly nervous but I know Nadiya will look after me, and I look forward to adding a bit of extra sparkle to Christmas day.”

Larry will be paired with ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova. He joins Rosie Ramsey, Rickie Haywood-Williams and Alexandra Mardell for the festive special.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.