‘Adopt Me’ Christmas Update Is Now Live

Adopt Me never disappoints when it comes to seasonal updates; the new Christmas update is no exception. It is in fact exceptional. Ice skating and the advent calendar are back plus there’s a brand new minigame to play. Players can also get their hands on lots of unique pet accessories; of course, there are new pets to adopt.

Before we get to the pets I’d also like to point out the awesome new vehicles that are available. There is a new icebreaker ship and an amazing snowball vehicle. To pilot the snowball players run on top of it in order to get to their destination.

The new game is an epic snowball fight which finally gives the football pitch some actual use. Players compete in teams and must hit the opposition enough times in order to knock them out of the game. Once a team is knocked out the other they are rewarded with extra gingerbread.

At the moment there are four new pets to collect:

Ermine:

Credit: Dream Craft

Irish Elk:

Credit: Dream Craft

Icemoth Dragon:

Credit: Dream Craft

Strawberry Shortcake Batdragon: