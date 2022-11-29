‘The Very Best of Elvis in Concert’ confirms 2023 arena tour

‘The Very Best of Elvis in Concert’, one of the most unique concert experiences of recent years, will return for an arena tour in 2023.

The full-scale concert brings the King up close on screen alongside the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra live on stage performing the King of Rock and Roll’s most well-known “rocking” songs and his tender, heart-wrenching ballads, with special guests to be announced in due course.

This is the only chance to experience the man who changed the course of popular music, selling an unparalleled 1 billion records worldwide. A show like no other, expect an overwhelmingly encapsulating and enthralling evening!

The collaboration between the music of Elvis and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra has spearheaded an incredible phenomenon, with new orchestral arrangements of the music of the most legendary artists of all time being presented with the original recordings of the artists’ own voice which led to three huge-selling and critically acclaimed albums (‘If I Can Dream’, ‘The Wonder of You’, and ‘Christmas with Elvis and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’).

With Elvis never having toured the UK, or performing with a full sized orchestra as were two of his dreams, these shows are a chance to both honor the legacy of an icon who has defined popular culture for over half a century, and for fans to see ‘The King’ live, who never had the chance to before.

The tour dates are:

25 October Glasgow OVO Hydro

26 October Manchester AO Arena

27 October Birmingham Resorts World Arena

28 October Newcastle Utilita Arena

29 October Leeds First Direct Arena

31 October London The O2

01 November Cardiff International Arena

Tickets available from ticketline.co.uk, bookingsdirect.com, ticketmaster.co.uk and venue box office.