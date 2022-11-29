Connect with us

Joss Stone announces London Palladium show for March 2023

The show is part of Stone’s ’20 Years of Soul’ tour.

Published

Joss Stone
Joss Stone will perform at the iconic London Palladium on 7th March 2023 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her platinum-selling debut album ‘The Soul Sessions’.

The show is part of Stone’s ’20 Years of Soul’ tour, which will see the singer performing across Europe throughout February and March.

On performing live at the Palladium, Stone said, “I am so excited to play London again. I always love playing at home in the UK.”

Stone released ‘The Soul Sessions’ when she was only 16 years old. Following the album, Stone explored a variety of styles, drawing inspiration from reggae and hip-hop, whilst showcasing her soulful vocals.

Earlier this year, Stone reunited with Dave Stewart for her her ‘Never Forget My Love’ release.

Tickets for the London Palladium show are available at Ticketmaster.

