James Bay to play Royal Albert Hall show in April 2023

James Bay will perform a special one-off show at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall on 23rd April 2023.

The announcement follows Bay’s second sold-out headline UK tour this year, which includes a show at London’s Brixton Academy this Friday, 2nd December. Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall show will be on sale from Friday at https://www.jamesbay.com.

Bay says, “London’s Royal Albert Hall. I cannot believe it. I grew up obsessing over so many live shows recorded at this iconic venue. Since I was a kid even the venue itself has been an inspiration to me. From theatre, to artists, to full orchestra performances, I’ve had so many of my favourite live experiences under that legendary roof. And now I get to play my own show there. I cannot believe it.”

In January, Bay embarked on a highly successful run of dates across the UK’s grassroots venues in celebration of Independent Venue Week, which gave fans the unique experience of seeing him perform alone with his guitar in an intimate setting.

Following that Bay sold-out venues across the UK in April where he performed with a full band for the first time in three years.

‘Leap’, Bay’s latest album, was released in July and charted in the Top 5.

Catch Bay this week on the remaining ‘Leap’ tour dates at:

29 Nov – Dublin, Olympia

01 Dec – Birmingham, O2 Institute

02 Dec – London, O2 Brixton Academy

03 Dec – Bristol, O2 Academy