Metallica to release new album ’72 Seasons’ in April

Metallica will release 12th studio album ’72 Seasons’ on 14th April 2023 via their own label Blackened Recordings.

The set is produced by Greg Fidelman with band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. ’72 Seasons’ is Metallica’s first full-length release since 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’.

The album will be released in formats including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited edition variants, CD and digital—for a full listing of configurations, pre-orders and further information, go to metallica.com/72-seasons-info.

The first single from ’72 Seasons’ is ‘Lux Æterna’, which is available to stream and download now. The music video for the track is directed by Tim Saccenti.

Speaking on the concept of the album title, Hetfield said: “’72 Seasons’. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

Credit: Blackened Recordings

The track listing for ’72 Seasons’ is:

72 Seasons

Shadows Follow

Screaming Suicide

Sleepwalk My Life Away

You Must Burn!

Lux Æterna

Crown of Barbed Wire

Chasing Light

If Darkness Had a Son

Too Far Gone?

Room of Mirrors

Inamorata

Today also marks the announcement of every Metallica show booked through 2023 and 2024. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, Metallica’s M72 world tour will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits – with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.

The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.

Two-day tickets will be on sale Friday 2nd December at ticketmaster.com and will include the option of pre-ordering 72 Seasons vinyl and/or CD. Single day tickets will be available beginning January 20th.

For further information including fan club presales, enhanced experiences and more, go to metallica.com/m72-info.



A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation. Founded in 2017, AWMH’s efforts to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band have raised nearly $13 million – providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs in the US, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.2 million to disaster relief efforts worldwide.



METALLICA

M72 WORLD TOUR 2023-2024

PRE-SALES BEGIN 9am LOCAL TIME NOVEMBER 30th



April 2023

Thur 27th Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena

Sat 29th Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena



May 2023

Wed 17th Paris FR, Stade de France*

Fri 19th Paris FR, Stade de France

Fri 26th Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion

Sun 28th Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion



June 2023

Fri 16th Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium**

Sun 18th Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium



August 2023

Fri 4th East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Sun 6th East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Fri 11th Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique

Sun 13th Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique

Fri 18th Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium

Sun 20th Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium

Fri 25th Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium

Sun 27th Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium



September 2023

Fri 1st Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

Sun 3rd Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium



November 2023

Fri 3rd St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center

Sun 5th St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center

Fri 10th Detroit, MI, Ford Field

Sun 12th Detroit, MI, Ford Field



May 2024

Fri 24th Munich DE, Olympiastadion

Sun 26th Munich DE, Olympiastadion



June 2024

Fri 7th Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium

Sun 9th Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium

Fri 14th Copenhagen DK, Parken Stadium

Sun 16th Copenhagen DK , Parken Stadium



July 2024

Fri 5th Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy

Sun 7th Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy

Fri 12th Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Sun 14th Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano



August 2024

Fri 2nd Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

Sun 4th Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

Fri 9th Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

Sun 11th Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

Fri 16th Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

Sun 18th Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

Fri 23rd Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium

Sun 25th Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium

Fri 30th Seattle, WA, Lumen Field



September 2024

Sun 1st Seattle, WA, Lumen Field

Fri 20th Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***

Sun 22nd Mexico City MX, Foro Sol

Fri 27th Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***

Sun 29th Mexico City MX, Foro Sol



Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris

**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg



Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City