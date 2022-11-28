Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Metallica

Music

Metallica to release new album ’72 Seasons’ in April

The set’s first single is here.

Published

Metallica will release 12th studio album ’72 Seasons’ on 14th April 2023 via their own label Blackened Recordings.

The set is produced by Greg Fidelman with band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. ’72 Seasons’ is Metallica’s first full-length release since 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’.

The album will be released in formats including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited edition variants, CD and digital—for a full listing of configurations, pre-orders and further information, go to metallica.com/72-seasons-info.

The first single from ’72 Seasons’ is ‘Lux Æterna’, which is available to stream and download now. The music video for the track is directed by Tim Saccenti.

Speaking on the concept of the album title, Hetfield said: “’72 Seasons’. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

Metallica - 72 Seasons
Credit: Blackened Recordings

The track listing for ’72 Seasons’ is:

72 Seasons
Shadows Follow
Screaming Suicide
Sleepwalk My Life Away
You Must Burn!
Lux Æterna
Crown of Barbed Wire
Chasing Light
If Darkness Had a Son
Too Far Gone?
Room of Mirrors
Inamorata

Today also marks the announcement of every Metallica show booked through 2023 and 2024. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, Metallica’s M72 world tour will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits – with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.

The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.

Two-day tickets will be on sale Friday 2nd December at ticketmaster.com and will include the option of pre-ordering 72 Seasons vinyl and/or CD. Single day tickets will be available beginning January 20th.

For further information including fan club presales, enhanced experiences and more, go to metallica.com/m72-info

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation. Founded in 2017, AWMH’s efforts to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band have raised nearly $13 million – providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs in the US, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.2 million to disaster relief efforts worldwide.

METALLICA
M72 WORLD TOUR 2023-2024
PRE-SALES BEGIN 9am LOCAL TIME NOVEMBER 30th

April 2023
Thur 27th                Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena
Sat 29th                Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena

May 2023
Wed 17th                Paris FR, Stade de France*        
Fri 19th                Paris FR, Stade de France
Fri  26th                Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion
Sun 28th                Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion

June 2023
Fri 16th                Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium**
Sun 18th                Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium

August 2023
Fri 4th                    East Rutherford, NJ    MetLife Stadium
Sun 6th                East Rutherford, NJ    MetLife Stadium
Fri 11th                Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique
Sun 13th                Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique
Fri 18th                Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium
Sun 20th                Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium
Fri 25th                Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium
Sun 27th                Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium

September 2023
Fri 1st                    Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium
Sun 3rd                Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

November 2023
Fri 3rd                    St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center
Sun 5th                St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center
Fri 10th                Detroit, MI, Ford Field
Sun 12th                Detroit, MI, Ford Field

May 2024
Fri 24th                Munich DE, Olympiastadion
Sun 26th                Munich DE, Olympiastadion

June 2024
Fri 7th                    Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium
Sun 9th                Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium
Fri 14th                Copenhagen DK, Parken Stadium
Sun 16th                Copenhagen DK , Parken Stadium

July 2024
Fri 5th                    Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy
Sun 7th                Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy
Fri 12th                Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Sun 14th                Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

August 2024
Fri 2nd                    Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium
Sun 4th                Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium
Fri 9th                    Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
Sun 11th                Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
Fri 16th                Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium
Sun 18th                Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium
Fri 23rd                 Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium
Sun 25th                Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium
Fri 30th                Seattle, WA, Lumen Field

September 2024
Sun 1st                    Seattle, WA, Lumen Field
Fri 20th                Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***
Sun 22nd                Mexico City MX, Foro Sol
Fri 27th                Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***
Sun 29th                Mexico City MX, Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**
Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris 
**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***
Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Criminal Minds: Evolution Criminal Minds: Evolution

TV

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ to air on Disney+ in the UK from Friday

The much-loved series has a new iteration.

5 days ago
Teddy Robb Teddy Robb

EF Country

Teddy Robb hits the ground running as an independent artist with the release of new song ‘Pretty Things’

Evocative, atmospheric song from singer relaunching his career in style.

4 days ago
Bailey Zimmerman Bailey Zimmerman

EF Country

Interview: Bailey Zimmerman talks new EP ‘Leave a Light On’, influences & exploding onto the scene

Get to know Nashville's 'Next Big Thing' and his unique sound and style.

5 days ago
She Said She Said

Film

‘She Said’ review

Zoe Kazan & Carey Mulligan shine in the big screen adaptation of the Harvey Weinstein New York Times investigation.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you