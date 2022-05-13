James Bay to release new album ‘Leap’ in July

James Bay will release his third studio album ‘Leap’ on 8th July 2022 via EMI Records/Republic Records.

For the new album, Bay worked with Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile), Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves), Foy Vance (Ed Sheeran), Joel Little (Lorde) and Finneas (Billie Eilish).

The release of the album comes along with a letter from Bay, which he shared on social media, talking about his mental health journey. Read the letter below:

In 2019 I was really struggling. I started writing songs to try and help me deal with fear, anxiety and problems with self-confidence. Feelings that run deep, that I’ve never wanted to share. Somehow, it all turned into some of the most hopeful and uplifting music I have ever made.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I didn’t realize I was only halfway through making my third album when I came across John Burroughs’ quote “leap and the net will appear”. It was in a book about creative rediscovery and those words really sparked something in me. I was reading it because I was lost, feeling worthless. By 2020 I’d written a new batch of sad songs. I recorded them and thought the record was done. Then suddenly the world shut down and I couldn’t tour my new music. All I could do was stay home and write more. That’s when the album really started to take shape. It turns out there is light to be found even in the darkest moments.

I spend a lot of time (too much time) tangled up in negative thoughts. It’s so easy to spiral. But during all that extra time writing, I decided to embrace my sadness rather than fight it and I began to recognize what lifts me up when things get tough. Suddenly I was pushing the boundaries of my writing in ways I never had before. I looked around at the people in my life that love and care about me the most and for the first time ever, I found a way to write from that emotion. I’ve always been afraid to go to those places, be that vulnerable; to say I love you, I need you and thank you in my writing.

It was so freeing to celebrate those people in my life that I love the most, that hold me up when I really need it. They’re the ones who give me the courage to go for it, to dare. When I can’t see the net, they give me the courage to leap.

Bay has released new single ‘One Life’ today, after previewing it on his socials earlier this week. The song is inspired by his relationship with his longtime girlfriend Lucy.

On the song Bay said: “This is a song I wrote about me and Lucy. We first got together at 16 and have been together ever since. She’s supported me since day 1. From open mic nights, right through to my biggest shows. It’s been one adventure after another, but now we’re on the biggest one of all. Raising our beautiful daughter Ada.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Credit: EMI Records/Republic Records

The track list for ‘Leap’ is: