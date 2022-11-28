Anne-Marie announces Forest Live date for June 2023

Anne-Marie will perform a one-off show in June 2023 as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England.

The singer scored the UK’s biggest-selling debut of 2018 with her debut album ‘Speak Your Mind’ and has enjoyed hits including ‘2002’, co-written with Ed Sheeran, and ‘FRIENDS’ alongside Marshmello.

Follow-up album ‘Therapy’ was released in 2021 and it featured the singles ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’ with Little Mix and ‘Don’t Play’ with KSI & Digital Farm Animals.

This autumn, she has enjoyed further chart presence with the Top 5 smash hit ‘Psycho’ with Aitch and she’s a coach on ITV’s hit show ‘The Voice’.

Anne-Marie + special guests will perform on:

Friday 16 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

Tickets on sale from 9am Friday 2nd December at www.forestryengland.uk/music

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series that introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country. Over 2 million people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last twenty-two years, enjoying great music and supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket. Going to a concert helps Forestry England create beautiful places for people to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees. Last year they planted some 6.8 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 363 million visits annually.