Metallica release ’72 Seasons’ title track ahead of album release

Metallica has released the title track from upcoming 12th studio album ’72 Seasons’.

The seven-and-a-half-minute song opens the new record, which is released on 14th April 2023. The song is the fourth track to be unveiled ahead of the album arriving next month.

Credit: Tim Saccenti

’72 Seasons’ sets the tone for the expansive and unrelenting 12-song, 77-minute album. The Hetfield/Ulrich/Hammett-penned epic is nothing short of an embodiment of the concept behind the new record’s title, as previously detailed in James Hetfield’s own words: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

’72 Seasons’ is the first new Metallica studio album since 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’. It will be released on 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD, digital, and in Dolby Atmos (streaming where available). For a full listing of configurations, pre-orders and further information, go to https://www.metallica.com/store/72-seasons/

Tickets are on sale now for all shows on Metallica’s M72 world tour. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, M72 will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits – with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and more. For further information on single day and two day tickets, enhanced experiences and more, go to https://www.metallica.com/tour/

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation.