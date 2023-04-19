Metallica’s M72 World Tour is hitting the big screen in August

Metallica’s M72 World Tour is set to burst onto the big screen, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, in cinemas worldwide on Friday 18th and Sunday 20th August 2020.

This unprecedented global theatrical event will see the band playing two nights with two completely different setlists. The shows will feature songs spanning the group’s 40+ year career, from 1983’s classic ‘Kill ‘Em All’ to 2023’s long-awaited ’72 Seasons’. The band won’t play a single song twice, making for a total of more than 30 songs across both nights.

The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, while giving fans a complete 360-degree view from every seat in the house. With a state-of-the-art multi-camera set up, fans will be right in the middle of the action, no matter where they are in the world.

“We feel like we are a part of the Metallica family now that we are doing our third release together (Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event, 72 Seasons Global Premiere, and S&M²),” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP Programming and Content Acquisitions, Trafalgar Releasing. “Since Metallica is touring in very limited markets this year, we are so happy that we can extend that tour into cinemas across the globe. The cinemas create a virtual tour stop for fans in thousands of locations where Metallica isn’t touring this year. What better way to create a VIP experience with every seat in the cinema feeling as if you are in the front row of the concert.”

Metallica’s new album ’72 Seasons’ is out now via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield and Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track ’72 Seasons’ is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s ‘Hardwired…To Self-Destruct’.

The ticket on-sale date for Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event will be announced soon. Visit metallica.film for the most updated information.