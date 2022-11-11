Ward Thomas announce new album ‘Music in the Madness’ and a UK tour

Ward Thomas have announced the release date of their new album ‘Music In The Madness’ on March 10th, 2023. Pre-Order the album HERE

The record’s first offering is the captivating ‘Justice & Mercy’ which you can see the video for below. Begun on a Nashville trip, the creepy country corker is a fictional tale, inspired by the pair’s shared love of true crime podcasts.

“It’s a fun story song about a wrong ’un who ruins lives on his travels and meets a sticky end,” says Lizzy. “I imagine it set in the ‘20s Western States, although we partly based the psychopath on Putin. There are two outcomes when you listen to true crime – one merciful, one justice-driven. Either the perpetrator has to die or his soul can be saved. There were some deep discussions in that writing session. If one of us was murdered, would the other be team justice or team mercy?”





‘Music In The Madness’ is both a harmony-soaked balm for shattered souls and an uplifting reminder of what really matters. Love, family, unity and the healing power of music are recurrent themes on an album begun as war broke out in Ukraine and the world went into a post-Covid tailspin.

“In Ukraine in particular we witnessed these wonderful, moving moments of music in the madness,” says Catherine. “Soldiers singing the national anthem and getting married on the front line. The viral video of the girl in a bomb shelter singing Let It Go. In times of crisis, music matters even more. That’s what we set out to celebrate.”

An aforementioned trip to Nashville in February – the Hampshire sisters’ second home since they recorded their debut in the city while still at school – nailed the spirit of the album.

Ward Thomas then returned to Hampshire with half a dozen songs captured mostly as voice memos on their mobiles. In a first for the duo, the songs were recorded with their long standing live band, at the suggestion of producer Ed Harcourt, which brought their live chemistry into the studio.

Before a second trip to Nashville in July, following a celebratory Glastonbury set, there was a time out for Catherine to get married. Both hen-do and wedding were typical Ward Thomas. Catherine may insist that little has changed, but the love in the air left its mark.

Ward Thomas hit the road in March & April next year and will play the following headline dates. Tickets on sale 18th November HERE

March 2023

Thu 30th Glasgow, Old Fruit Market

Fri 31st Gateshead, Sage

April 2023

Sun 2nd Liverpool, Olympia

Tue 4th York, Barbican

Wed 5th Manchester, Albert Hall

Thu 6th Birmingham, Town Hall

Mon 10th Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Tue 11th Cardiff, St. David’s

Thu 13th Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

Fri 14th London, Barbican

Sat 15th Southampton, Central Hall

Mon 17th Reading, Hexagon

Tu 18th Bath, Forum