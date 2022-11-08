Connect with us

Hollywood director Paul Feig to release ‘Cocktail Time!’ this month

The ‘Bridesmaid’ director is sharing his favourite cocktail recipes.

Published

Paul Feig
Credit: Harper 360

‘Bridesmaids’ director Paul Feig will release ‘Cocktail Time!’, a cocktail and lifestyle guide filled with hilarious life stories, on 24th November 2022 through Harper 360.

Feig is obsessed with cocktails and cocktail culture. It’s about having great conversations with friends. It’s about putting on your best clothes and throwing a smart gathering or heading to your favourite bar and having an interesting chat with the bartender. And it’s about staying home, mixing a drink and sipping it in a beautiful glass as you watch a great old movie by yourself. 

The director has made an art and a science out of creating these elegant and festive environments and living his best life, whether at home in LA or New York or London or on location around the world, and it’s all here in ‘Cocktail Time!’ – how to make the drinks, how to throw the parties, what music to play, what glassware you need and more, along with 125 cocktail recipes, each served along with funny insider stories about Feig’s Hollywood life and famous friends. 

Paul Feig - Cocktail Time!
Credit: Harper 360

A few of the cocktails from Paul and his celebrity friends include: 

  • Charlize Theron Gibson 
  • Campari Cosmo 
  • The Very Cherry Kerry (Washington) 
  • The Michigan Bon Bon 
  • The (Angela) Kinsey Gin Fizz 
  • The Churchill Manhattan 
  • The Five (Michelle) Yeoh-Larm Fire 
  • And many more! 

The book includes original drawings from Feig, ‘Cocktail Time!’ is a love letter to the aesthetics and culture around cocktails.

It’s guaranteed to make you want to up your party-giving game – or at least your home bar situation. And it’s an immensely charming and readable window into one man’s friendly obsession.  

