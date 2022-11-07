Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arts

Peter Kay announces his first tour in 12 years

Better late than never, indeed!

Published

Peter Kay
Credit: SJM Promotions

One of Britain’s best loved comedians, Peter Kay, is finally returning to stand-up comedy after twelve years.

Peter Kay
Credit: SJM Promotions

“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now”

“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010”

Peter’s 2010 tour still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, playing to over 1.2 million people.

Tickets for Peter Kay’s nationwide tour go on sale Saturday 12th November at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. For Belfast and Dublin, tickets will be available at www.ticketmaster.ie.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Carlos and Molly Carlos and Molly

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 7 songs and dances revealed

Find out who's dancing what this weekend.

6 days ago
Luke Evans Luke Evans

Music

Luke Evans – ‘A Song For You’ review

The actor releases his second album and hints at the artist he could be.

3 days ago
Jimmy Akingbola Handle With Care Jimmy Akingbola Handle With Care

TV

‘Jimmy Akingbola Handle With Care’ airs tonight on ITV – watch a clip

The actor and presenter opens up about his own experiences.

6 days ago
The Last Of Us The Last Of Us

TV

‘The Last Of Us’ to premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK in January 2023

The video game adaptation kicks off the New Year.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you