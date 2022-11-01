‘Extraordinary’ coming to Disney+ in January – see the first image

A first-look image has been released for Disney+’s upcoming UK Original comedy series ‘Extraordinary’.

Launching on the streamer in January 2023, the series offers a new spin on the superhero genre. It is led by a cast of rising UK talent, including Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna and Luke Rollason. Additional cast members include Siobhan McSweeney, Robbie Gee and Safia Oakley-Green.

Ten years ago, everyone over the age of 18 got their superpower. But Jen, a painfully self-aware 25-year-old woman, is still waiting to get hers. She’d take anything at this point. Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope, a lot of desperation and her flatmates, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower.

‘Extraordinary’ is written by series creator and lead writer Emma Moran, and the show is produced by ‘Killing Eve’ producers Sid Gentle Films.

The series will be the latest addition of Disney+ UK Original series launching on the platform, following rom-com action thriller ‘Wedding Season’ available to stream now and ‘Save Our Squad with David Beckham’ launching on 9th November.