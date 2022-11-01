Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Extraordinary’ coming to Disney+ in January – see the first image

A new spin on superheros is coming.

Published

Extraordinary
Credit: Disney+

A first-look image has been released for Disney+’s upcoming UK Original comedy series ‘Extraordinary’.

Launching on the streamer in January 2023, the series offers a new spin on the superhero genre. It is led by a cast of rising UK talent, including Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna and Luke Rollason. Additional cast members include Siobhan McSweeney, Robbie Gee and Safia Oakley-Green.

Ten years ago, everyone over the age of 18 got their superpower. But Jen, a painfully self-aware 25-year-old woman, is still waiting to get hers. She’d take anything at this point. Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope, a lot of desperation and her flatmates, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower.

‘Extraordinary’ is written by series creator and lead writer Emma Moran, and the show is produced by ‘Killing Eve’ producers Sid Gentle Films.

The series will be the latest addition of Disney+ UK Original series launching on the platform, following rom-com action thriller ‘Wedding Season’ available to stream now and ‘Save Our Squad with David Beckham’ launching on 9th November.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Matt Jordan Matt Jordan

EF Country

Matt Jordan – ‘The Gamble’ review

Heartland fire perfect for fans of artists like Kip Moore & Springsteen.

4 days ago
Blue Blue

Music

Blue – ‘Heart & Soul’ album review

The boyband are back on form with their best album in years.

5 days ago
TJ Walker TJ Walker

EF Country

TJ Walker – ‘Halfway to Somewhere’ review

Inventive lyrics and Blues / Rock vibes make this a strong album.

6 days ago
Blue Blue

Music

Interview: Duncan James and Antony Costa talk about recapturing the magic on new Blue album ‘Heart & Soul’

We caught up with half of the group ahead of their new album release.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you