Showcase Cinemas reveals Flashback Favourites including ‘Pretty Woman’ and ‘Love Actually’

Showcase Cinemas has revealed the details of five Flashback Favourites coming to the big screen during November and December.

A mixture of feel-good classics, sci-fi epics, and laugh-out-loud comedies, the films are perfect to revisit in the run-up to the festive season.

Find out which films are coming back, only to Showcase Cinemas…

Pretty Woman

First up is 90s classic ‘Pretty Woman’, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The hit rom-com centres around Hollywood prostitute Vivian and her developing relationship with wealthy businessman, Edward Lewis. Showing on Friday 11th November, you can book tickets at https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/film-info/pretty-woman

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Next up sees arguably one of the greatest sequels of all time return to the big screen: ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’. Arnold Schwarzenegger reprises his role as the ‘Terminator’ in 2029, as Earth has become a wasteland decimated by the war between artificial intelligence and the human resistance. To catch the action head to your local Showcase on 13th or 14th November.

Book your tickets at https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/film-info/_terminator-2-judgement-day

Bridesmaids

The following week, it’s the return of Academy Award nominated comedy ‘Bridesmaids’. Hitting cinemas back in 2011, the star-studded cast, featuring Kristen Wiig in the lead role, tells the story of Annie as she suffers a series of hilariously unfortunate events after being asked to serve as the maid of honour at her best friend’s wedding.

‘Bridesmaids’ will screen on Friday 18th November. Get your tickets at https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/film-info/_bridesmaids

Love Actually

And a month before the big day, it’s time to get in the Christmas spirit as festive rom-com ‘Love Actually’ returns to the big screen on 25th November. Experience ten different stories of love through the eyes of screen legends Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson and more, as the tales intertwine in the lead up to Christmas Day.

To see the star-studded cast and put yourself in the mood for the most wonderful time of the year, book your tickets at https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/film-info/_love-actually

Mamma Mia!

Rounding off the month of flashback favourites, sing-along sensation ‘Mamma Mia!’ will be screened on 2nd December. The acclaimed musical sees an ensemble cast join up in Greece as wife-to-be Amanda Seyfried invites three men (Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard) to her upcoming wedding on a search for her father, all set to the music of Swedish pop supergroup ABBA.

Get your vocal cords ready and book your tickets at https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/film-info/_mamma-mia

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “Our Flashback Film screenings have proven to be a huge hit in our cinemas as guests may have only seen some of cinema’s most beloved films at home, so we’re bringing even more classics back to the big screen.

“Whether you’re in the mood for a feel-good musical or a classic rom-com, films such as ‘Pretty Woman’ and ‘Mamma Mia!’ were meant to be enjoyed in the comfort of the cinema. We can’t wait to see our guests watch these classics in all their original big screen glory!”

Tickets for the Flashback Films can be booked at the cinema box office now.