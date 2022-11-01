‘Waking Up Dead’ review

Struggling actor Danny (Gabriel Sousa) spends his days hooking up with men and hoping that he’s about to land a big audition that will change his life. Close to giving up, Danny is pulled back from the brink when an opportunity to audition for a lead role in a big new series presents itself. As he tries to focus on achieving his dream, and he ignores calls from his sister Sabrina (Angelic Zambrana) about their ailing estranged mother, Danny finds himself battling against his own demons and trauma from his past.

‘Waking Up Dead’ is the latest film from Terracino and it’s a surprisingly dark comedy that explores the impact of a troubled childhood on a man in his thirties. When we first meet him, Danny seems incredibly confident as he hooks up with random men at every opportunity but it soon becomes clear that his confidence is a front for his insecurities. Angry at his estranged mother for neglecting him and his sister when they were children, in favour of drugs and sex, Danny refuses to visit her when he finds out she’s living out her final days in hospital.

Credit: Breaking Glass Pictures

As the pressures of his failure to land an acting role combines with the anger he feels towards his mother, Danny attempts to take his own life. In a scene that is both shocking and actually darkly comedic, he finds out that he’s got an audition for a life-changing role, just as he’s about to put an end to his life. A chance encounter with English actress Lila (Judy Geeson), helps Danny to refocus on his career and he puts all of his determination into securing the role he desperately wants.

What Terracino does well in this film is explore Danny’s mental state. For all his body confidence and sexual shenanigans, underneath it all he’s completely broken and perennially on the edge of very dark thoughts. The introduction of Lila into his life gives him some guidance, but when he realises there are parallels between his life and hers, he lashes out and tries to push her away. Refusing to acknowledge that he has deep-rooted issues to deal with, Danny pins all of his hopes on landing a big role as if that’s somehow going to validate him or remove all the negative experiences he’s had in his life.

Credit: Breaking Glass Pictures

At the centre of the film is Gabriel Sousa who gives a very strong performance. He excels at bringing to life Danny’s cocky side, and you believe that he could talk a string of men into his bed coasting off his looks alone. Sousa is also good at the showcasing the vulnerable side of Danny too, proving he’s got the dramatic chops to contrast with his easy comedic timing. Judy Geeson gives a sensitive and grounding performance as Lila while Traci Lords brings plenty of laughs as Danny’s brash, but useless, agent.

‘Waking Up Dead’ tackles serious subject matter and it does so in a way that feels refreshing and engaging. While mental health and suicide are no laughing matter, Terracino captures the reality of Danny’s situation well. On the one hand you’ll be frustrated with Danny’s behaviour but on the other you’ll be rooting for him to succeed. I won’t reveal whether he does or not, but Danny’s journey is one that I found to be highly engaging.

Credit: Breaking Glass Pictures

Cast: Gabriel Sousa, Angelic Zambrana, Traci Lords, Judy Geeson Director: Terracino Writer: Terracino Certificate: Unrated Duration: 78 mins Released by: Breaking Glass Pictures Release date: 25th October 2022