Disenchanted

Film

‘Disenchanted’: get an even better look at the sequel by watching the new trailer

The film will be released on Disney+ this month.

It’s not long until ‘Disenchanted’ debuts on Disney+ and to get you excited, a new trailer has just been released.

The sequel to the Disney classic ‘Enchanted’, ‘Disenchanted’ reunites original cast members Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden. The cast also includes Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays.

Directed by Adam Shankman, the film features new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.

It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. 

Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy.  Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

‘Disenchanted’ premieres exclusively on Disney+ on 18th November 2022.

