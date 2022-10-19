Connect with us

SAW: The Experience

Tobin Bell to reprise Jigsaw voice for ‘SAW: The Experience’

The actor is returning to the franchise for the new live experience.

Tobin Bell, the man behind the iconic character Jigsaw in the ‘SAW’ franchise, is lending his voice to ‘SAW: The Experience’.

In partnership with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, experiential production company The Path Entertainment Group is giving fans of the franchise the chance to experience the twisted games of ‘SAW’ for themselves.

Bell’s return to voice John Kramer, A.K.A the infamous master of games, Jigsaw, sees him return to the franchise. His involvement elevates ‘SAW: The Experience’ to new heights of fear, authenticity and immersion as Jigsaw’s nightmare legacy ensnares a new generation of players to make the choices that will earn their redemption.

The Traproom, which has also just been revealed, will play host to weary survivors that have overcome their trials with Jigsaw. The Trap Room is a themed bar experience based on Jigsaw’s workshop, featuring a collection of some of his most fearsome traps throughout the ‘SAW’ franchise, for those all-important photo opportunities. Players will be able to unwind from the horrors they have endured with a selection of drinks that have been created for ‘SAW: The Experience’.

‘SAW: The Experience’ opens on 27th October and you can now book tickets from Halloween through to 2023 from £39pp by visiting: sawtheexperience.com. It will be located at 1 America Square, London, EC3N 2LS, just a few minutes’ walk from Tower Hill station.

It was recently announced that the next instalment of ‘SAW’ will arrive in cinemas on 27th October 2023 in time for Halloween next year.

