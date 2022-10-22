Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Film

‘Raw Deal’ Blu-ray review

A lacklustre 80s crime thriller that not even Arnie can save

Published

Credit: StudioCanal

Ask someone to name their top ten Arnie films, and I suspect you’d be hard pressed to find many who would name ‘Raw Deal’, a largely forgotten 1986 oddity in Schwarzenegger’s back catalogue. Sandwiched between two of his iconic 80s classics (Commando and Predator), this over-stuffed mob thriller directed by John Irvin was a critical and commercial flop on release, and hasn’t fared any better over time.

The film sees Schwarzenegger as disgraced FBI agent Mark Kaminski, now working as a small-town sheriff. When a ruthless mobster carries out a hit on an informant, one of the cops caught in the crossfire is the son of Kaminski’s former FBI boss, Harry Shannon (Darren McGavin). Distraught, Shannon hires Kaminski for an off-the-books undercover assignment, promising him a return to the FBI if he brings down Chicago’s top-dog gangster Luigi Patrovita (Sam Wanamaker).

Kaminski accepts, ditching his alcoholic wife without a second thought, faking his death in a chemical plant explosion, and then assumes the identity of a known felon from Miami called Joseph Brenner. Now posing as Brenner he ingratiates himself to Patrovita by taking down a rival’s business, but some of the capos in Patrovita’s organisation are suspicious of this new guy on the block. 

Impressively remastered in a crisp new 4K print, ‘Raw Deal’ is a cynical retread of the ‘Commando’ one-man-army formula. Unfortunately, it is weighed down by an abundance of plot, and a desperate lack of the wit, charisma, lightness of touch, and knowing humour that makes ‘Commando’ such a blast. It even tries to redo the famous “tooling-up” montage and gets it all wrong.

Credit: StudioCanal

It’s a film that fundamentally fails to play to Schwarzenegger’s strengths, and is all the weaker as a result. At this early point of his career, he could do two things extremely well: be a formidable physical presence, and deliver zinger one-liners. ‘Raw Deal’ makes little to no use of either, and lumbers him with a three-pronged character – former Fed, small-town sheriff, mob enforcer – and he is laughably unconvincing as all three.

John Irvin and his team of writers go out of their way to make what should be a simple undercover cop story, needlessly complicated. It doesn’t work as a thriller as you know that from the casting of Arnie what it’s all going to lead to, so none of the attempts at “who’s the rat?” tension are in any way tense. Thankfully, in between all of the tedious exposition and terrible dialogue, there’s enough explosions and gunfire to keep you mildly entertained.

If you were hoping that this new 4K UHD release would come with a selection of terrific new special features, prepare yourself for even more disappointment. The disc comes with two short featurettes, which have been ported over from a previous 2010 release. The first is a documentary about Arnie’s early career, featuring contributions from a few journalists, and some of his lesser-known filmmaking collaborators. The second is an odd little programme featuring Schwarzenegger biographer Dave Saunders explaining why the film you’ve just watched isn’t very good. Well, I could have told you that.

Credit: StudioCanal

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sam Wanamaker, Kathryn Harrold, Darren McGavin, Robert Davi Director: John Irvin Writer: Gary De Vore & Norman Wexler Released By: StudioCanal Certificate: 18 Duration: 105 mins Release Date: 24th October 2022

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 5 songs and dances revealed

This weekend is a celebration of 100 years of the BBC.

5 days ago
Kenny Foster Kenny Foster

EF Country

Kenny Foster – ‘Somewhere in Middle America’ review

Haunting melodies and uplifting memories on this atmospheric album.

3 days ago
Thomas Rhett Thomas Rhett

EF Country

Interview: Thomas Rhett talks headlining C2C 2023 and pushing the boundaries of Country music

The Country star opens up about heading back to the UK.

5 days ago
The Folio Society James Bond The Folio Society James Bond

Arts

James Bond in print – revisiting The Folio Society’s Ian Fleming collection

For Your Eyes Only is a new addition to the range.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you