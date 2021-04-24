Connect with us

Exclusive: Leigh Whannell reveals his original plan for ‘Saw III’ in Episode 3 of ‘Seeing Saw: The Official Spiral Podcast’

Fans of the series are in for a real treat with the next episode.

Published

Ahead of the third episode of ‘Seeing Saw: The Official Spiral Podcast’ being released on Monday (26th April) we’ve got an exclusive clip to share with you.

The third episode focuses on ‘Saw III’, which was released in 2006 and it features Leigh Whannell (who wrote the screenplay) in conversation with podcast host Anna Bogutskaya. In the clip, Whannell reveals his original story for ‘Saw III’, which was a little different than the eventual version we saw on the big screen.

You can listen to the clip at the top of this article.

Released twice a week in the lead up to ‘Spiral‘, every episode of ‘Seeing Saw: The Official Spiral Podcast’ delves into each entry in the ‘Saw’ series in anticipation of the latest film. The hosts will not only recap what has happened so far, but they’ll be championing just what makes each one great.

‘Spiral: From The Book Of Saw’, the latest instalment in the record-breaking horror franchise, will be released on 17th May and it stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.

