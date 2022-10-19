Connect with us

‘Creed III’ trailer debuts: get your first look at Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut

The third film in the franchise is due to land in 2023.

Published

Adonis Creed is heading back to the big screen and this time his portrayer, Michael B. Jordan, is making his directorial debut as well as reprising his role.

‘Creed III’, from Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures, also stars Tessa Thompson (‘Creed’ franchise), Jonathan Majors (‘Lovecraft Country’), Wood Harris (‘Creed’ franchise), Florian Munteanu (‘Creed II’), newcomer Mila Kent and Phylicia Rasha (‘Creed’ franchise).

Jordan directs from a screenplay by Keenan Coogler (‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’) & Zach Baylin (‘King Richard’), from a story by Ryan Coogler (‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’) and Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin.

At this time, the plot details haven’t been revealed but from the look of the trailer Adonis gets a blast from the past that threatens to derail his life and career.

‘Creed III’ will be released in the UK on 3rd March 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the poster for the film below:

Creed III
Credit: Warner Bros Pictures UK

