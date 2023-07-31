HomeFilm'SAW X': Jigsaw returns in bloody first trailer

‘SAW X’: Jigsaw returns in bloody first trailer

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
The ‘SAW’ franchise will continue with the release of ‘Saw X’ this September and you can watch the bloody new trailer now.

Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith reprise their characters John Kramer and Amanda Young respectively in the tenth instalment of the long-running horror franchise. They are joined by cast members Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach and Renata Vaca.

Saw X
Credit: Lionsgate

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing instalment of the ‘SAW’ franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of ‘SAW’ I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.

‘SAW X’ is directed by Kevin Greutert and it’s written by Pete Goldfinger & Josh Stolberg. The film is produced by Mark Burg and Oren Koules.

‘SAW X’ is in cinemas 29 September from Lionsgate UK.

