Jack Savoretti announces 2023 Forest Live shows

The singer-songwriter will be performing across June.

Published

Jack Savoretti
Credit: EMI

Singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti is the first artist to announce dates as part of Forest Live 2023, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England.

The Anglo-Italian star broke through in 2006, supported by BBC Radio 2, and he’s gone on to have two number one albums ‘Singing to Strangers’ (2019) and ‘Europiana’ (2021) and two Gold-selling albums ‘Written in Scars’ (2014) and ‘Sleep No More’ (2016).

A number of his songs have featured in TV and film such as ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘One Tree Hill’.

Savoretti last appeared as part of Forest Live in 2019.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series that introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country. Over 2 million people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last twenty-two years, enjoying great music and supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket. Going to a concert helps Forestry England create beautiful places for people to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees. Last year they planted some 6.8 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 363 million visits annually.

Commenting on the dates Jack said: “I love performing at these wonderful woodland locations, they are like no other live arenas. I look forward to sharing all the new music we have been releasing with you in these incredible settings.”

The dates for the show are:

Saturday 10 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.

Sunday 11 June: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

Saturday 17 June: Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire.

Sunday 18 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

Tickets on sale from 9am Friday 21 October at www.forestryengland.uk/music

