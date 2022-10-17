Liam Gallagher ‘Knebworth 22’ coming to cinemas in November for a limited time

New feature-length documentary ‘Liam Gallagher – Knebworth 22’ is coming to cinemas, courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing, Warner Music Entertainment and MTV Entertainment Studios, from Thursday 17th November 2022 for a limited time.

Earlier this year Gallagher defied all expectations and returned to Knebworth, some 26 years following Oasis’ historic 1996 shows. Performing to 170,000 fans across two sold out nights in one of the first major stage shows following the pandemic, this year’s event coincided with a third solo album, ‘C’mon You Know’, attaining Gallagher’s third number one spot for a studio release in the album charts.

The documentary traces Gallagher back to the site of his former band’s defining performances, including all-new interviews, behind the scenes and concert footage captured from 20 camera positions. The film also goes a little bit further, seeking out stories and perspectives from collaborators and fans of different generations from around the world, transposing the emotional and social context of the 90s’ shows versus the tumult of our current era.

The film is directed by Toby L (Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Sour Prom’).

The theatrical event screenings will also feature two additional songs from the Knebworth performance to be played after the main feature, this content is exclusive to cinemas and will not appear on any further release of the film. The documentary will be coming to Paramount+ globally later this year.

Gallagher says “I’m still in shock that I got to play Knebworth 2 nights, 26 years after I played it with Oasis. I’m still trying to get my head around it. To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond Biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it. Knebworth for me was and always will be a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film and let’s do it again in another 26 years. LG x”

Toby L, Director of ‘Liam Gallagher – Knebworth 22’ says “We wanted to add another layer to Liam Gallagher’s life and story by not just commemorating his return to such hallowed grounds as a solo artist, but also sharing the light with those that make Knebworth such a landmark location – the people. Few shows will ever hit such scale, and precious few moments such as the one experienced earlier this summer, can mean so much to so many. At a time when it’s easy to feel powerless to the weight of the world around us, hopefully this film can be a small reminder of what we’re capable of overcoming. It’s a love letter to live music and being together again.”

Tickets will go on sale at www.LGKnebworth22.com at 9am BST on Friday 21st October.