Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Michael Bublé bringing ‘Higher’ tour to the UK in 2023

The icon is heading back to the UK next year.

Published

Michael Buble
Credit: Warner Records

Michael Bublé will bring his ‘Higher’ tour to the UK in Spring 2023 it has been announced.

Performing 8 shows across the UK, it will mark Bublé’s first nationwide arena tour in more than four years. It will also coincide with the 20th anniversary of the singer’s self-titled debut album.

The ‘Higher’ tour will kick off at The O2 in London on Saturday 26th March 2023 before making stops in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Nottingham and Birmingham.

Fans can expect to hear selections from the ‘Higher’ album along with classics from across Bublé’s career.

Bublé says: “I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK – it’s going to be true arena spectacle! I’m so excited for people to experience it! 

A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special. 

I just want to connect to them, take them away, spread some goodness. That’s it!”

The full list of dates is:

March

26th – London, The O2

April

21st – Manchester, AO Arena

24th – Leeds, First Direct Arena

27th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

29th – Aberdeen, P&J Arena

May

1st – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

7th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

10th – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Tickets are on sale from Friday 21st October 2022 at 9am.

Pre-sale tickets for Manchester, Leeds, Aberdeen and Newcastle are on sale from 9am on Wednesday 19th October for up to 48 hours. To access this pre-sale ticket window, fans need to be a Three UK customer (Pay Monthly or Pay As You Go) and have downloaded and registered on the Three+ app before pre-sale opens. For more information visit www.three.co.uk/threeplus.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Impossible Princess Impossible Princess

Music

Kylie Minogue’s ‘Impossible Princess’ – Looking Back At The Classic Album 25 Years On

An album that sees Kylie pushing her musical boundaries and in introspective mood lyrically.

4 days ago
Skid Row Skid Row

Music

Skid Row – ‘The Gang’s All Here’ review

Iconic Rock band return to their roots with a singer who can finally do justice to the songs.

5 days ago
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 5 songs and dances revealed

This weekend is a celebration of 100 years of the BBC.

1 day ago
Karen and Jayde Karen and Jayde

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 Week 4 songs and dances revealed

Get all of the details for this weekend's live show.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you