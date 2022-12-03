Natalie Imbruglia announced as special guest for Jack Savoretti’s Forest Live shows

Natalie Imbruglia has been announced as the very special guest for Jack Savoretti‘s 2023 Forest Live shows, presented by Forestry England.

The news comes as Imbruglia celebrates the 25th anniversary of her debut album ‘Left of the Middle’. That album featured the hit singles ‘Torn’, ‘Big Mistake’, ‘Smoke’ and ‘Wishing I Was There’.

Imbruglia has released 5 more studio albums including 2021’s ‘Firebird’, and enjoyed chart success with top 10 hits such as ‘Big Mistake’, ‘Smoke’, ‘Wrong Impression’ and ‘Shiver’.

Commenting on Imbruglia joining him Savoretti said, “I am delighted that my dear friend Natalie will be joining me to perform her hits as part of Forest Live. It’s surely going to prove an amazing evening in these beautiful woodland surroundings. We hope to see you there.”

The dates for the show are:

Saturday 10 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.

Sunday 11 June: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

Saturday 17 June: Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire.

Sunday 18 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

For tickets and further information head over to www.forestryengland.uk/music.