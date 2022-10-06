Connect with us

Iron Maiden announce summer 2023 UK dates for The Future Past Tour

Find out when and where you can see the legends.

Published

Iron Maiden
Credit: Live Nation

Iron Maiden will bring their The Future Past Tour to the UK & Ireland in the summer of 2023 it has been announced.

Fans can expect selections from the band’s most recent album ‘Senjutsu’ along with a focus on 1986’s ‘Somewhere in Time’ record as well as other classics.

Says founder member and bassist Steve Harris, “Following the release of our latest album, ‘Senjutsu’, we updated the current ‘Legacy of the Beast Tour’ a little by opening the show with the first three songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set. As it doesn’t make a lot of sense to repeat this for a ‘Senjutsu’ album tour, we thought about other options and we’ve decided to revisit ‘Somewhere In Time’ as that tour didn’t feature in the various retrospective history tours we’ve played over the years. They were based on our 80’s concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour (blame the manager!!). We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like! It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on ‘Senjutsu’, it’s been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the UK, Ireland and around Europe”.

Manager, Rod Smallwood adds, “This combination of the two albums we feel is very exciting. We know fans want to hear those epic cuts on ‘Senjutsu’ for the first time live and we think that by combining it with an iconic album like ‘Somewhere In Time’ it will make for another really special tour for fans old and new! Of course, for a new album tour in Europe and the UK we will go back largely to the relative intimacy of arenas and we know fans will be very happy about that too!”

The band are currently in North America in the final stages of their spectacular Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, interrupted for two years by Covid with many shows rescheduled twice.

Support on the UK & Ireland tour will be announced at a later date.

The shows are: 
JUN 24                3 Arena, Dublin                                                IRELAND
JUN 26                Ovo Hydro, Glasgow                                    SCOTLAND
JUN 28                First Direct Arena, Leeds                           ENGLAND
JUN 30                AO Arena, Manchester                               ENGLAND
JUL 03                 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham               ENGLAND
JUL 04                 Utilita Arena, Birmingham                           ENGLAND
JUL 07                 O2 Arena, London                                       ENGLAND      
 
Other European shows also announced today are: 
JUN 13                Tauron Arena, Krakow                                  POLAND
JUN 19                Hallenstadion, Zurich                                   SWITZERLAND
JUL 11                 Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam                                THE NETHERLANDS
JUL 13                 Sportpaleis, Antwerp                                     BELGIUM
JUL 15                 The Return of the Gods Festival, MILAN  ITALY
 
A previously announced headline performance at the August 2023 W.O.A Festival in Wacken, Germany sold out in record time.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 14th October at 9am via LiveNation.co.uk

