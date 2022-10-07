Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Pink to headline BST Hyde Park and bring her Summer Carnival tour to the UK in 2023

The global icon is back in the UK for a series of shows next summer.

Published

Pink
Credit: Ebru Yildiz

Pink is heading back to the UK in 2023 to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Saturday 24th June.

The show will be the final stop on her Summer Carnival 2023 tour, which will see her playing huge outdoor shows across the UK. It’s the first time Pink has been in the UK to perform since her sold-out Beautiful Trauma World Tour in 2019.

In a London exclusive performance, Pink joins previously announced Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and Billy Joel as the other headliners already announced for 2023’s BST Hyde Park.

Pink says, “It’s been a long three years and I’ve missed live music so so much…. So it’s finally time! I am so excited to get back to the UK and Europe to sing, cry, sweat and make new memories with my friends. It’s going to be magical!”

Summer Carnival 2023 will start with two nights at the University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton, before two nights at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland and one night at Villa Park, Birmingham. Her final UK performance will be as headliner at London’s iconic Hyde Park as part of American Express Presents BST Hyde Park.

Tickets for all shows will go on general sale on Friday 14th October at 10AM BST.
Special guests will be announced shortly.

American Express Cardmembers can take advantage of the first presale from 10am Friday 7th October.

The full dates are: 

Wednesday 7th June – University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton
Thursday 8th June – University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton
Saturday 10th June – Stadium of Light, Sunderland
Sunday 11th June – Stadium of Light, Sunderland
Tuesday 13th June – Villa Park, Birmingham
Saturday 24th June – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

Tickets will be available from 10am BST on Friday 14th October at:
Ticketmaster | AXS | Gigantic | Alt-Tickets

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Essex County Essex County

EF Country

Essex County – Self-Titled EP review

Cracking set of Rock-meets-Country songs from UK brothers.

7 days ago
Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows

Music

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows talks ‘Butter Miracle’ EP, tricky setlists & industry changes ahead of their UK tour

Counting Crows are back in the UK soon after what seems like an age - we catch up with Adam Duritz.

3 days ago
KAKU: Ancient Seal KAKU: Ancient Seal

Games & Tech

‘KAKU: Ancient Seal’: coming to PC, PS5 & PS4 in 2023

Play the demo now for this new open-world adventure.

6 days ago
Russell Dickerson Russell Dickerson

EF Country

Russell Dickerson announces the release of his new album & drops new song ‘I Wonder’

RD3 is on the way as is his UK tour.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you