King Calaway to release Steve Miller Band tribute song ‘I’m Feelin’ Good’ produced by Zac Brown

King Calaway will release their vivaciously fun new track “I’m Feelin’ Good (Steve Miller Band)” this Friday, September 30. Pre-save/Pre-add the track HERE.

Just days before front man Steve Miller’s birthday, the energic new song – produced by Zac Brown – is an ode to Steve Miller Band’s iconic anthems.

“With a drink in my hand, singing “rockin’ me baby,” the tribute transports you back to the best times, the best memories, and the best soundtrack for making more of both.

Due to high demand and a boisterous audience response during their lives sets this summer, “I’m Feelin’ Good (Steve Miller Band)” will release just in time for the band’s fall tour dates, where they will join the multi-platinum Grammy-nominated Blanco Brown on his Monster Energy Tour as well as Country hitmaker Dustin Lynch on select dates of his Party Mode Tour.

“I’m Feelin’ Good (Steve Miller Band)” follows their “star making release” (Billboard) “When I Get Home,” co-written and also produced by Zac Brown.

Prior to the band’s performance with Brown at Nissan Stadium during this year’s CMA Fest, Zac Brown exclusively told People: “I recognized the talent this young group has and when we started working in the studio so much more unfolded, and I believe in these guys…Lots to come from King Calaway.”

Named one of the seven new Country acts to watch out for by Billboard, King Calaway recorded their Steve Miller ode – written by Wendell Mobley, Chris Stevens, Neil Thrasher – at Zac Brown’s Southern Ground Studio in Nashville, and it is just the second taste of even more Zac Brown-produced new music coming soon.

Upcoming Tour Dates :

October 6 – Warrendale, PA – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille*

October 7 – Huntington, WV – The Loud*

October 13 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone*

October 14 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall*

October 15 – West Chester Township, OH – Lori’s Roadhouse *

October 20 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s Concert Venue*

October 21 – Indianapolis, IN – 8 Seconds Saloon*

November 3 – Bemidji, MN – Sanford Center

November 4 – Mankato, MN – Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center^

November 5 – Clive, IA – Horizon Event Center^

* Blanco Brown

^ Dustin Lynch