Jordan Harvey announced as Eli Young Band UK support & other solo artists who were originally in a band

Edinburgh-raised, Nashville-based rising artist Jordan Harvey has announced that he will be returning to the UK/Europe next month for the first time since signing with BBR Music Group and releasing his debut EP ‘It Is What It Is’ playing at The Long Road Festival in Lutterworth and supporting Eli Young Band’s highly-anticipated UK headline shows in London and Glasgow, as well as joining Tenille Townes on her German tour in Munich, Frankfurt and Cologne.

“I truly couldn’t be more excited to return to the UK and Europe for these shows,” shared Jordan. “Having the opportunity to connect with fans and share my music and stories, that are influenced so deeply by my British roots, is all I could ever ask for”.

UK/European Tour Dates:

Saturday, 26th August – The Long Road Festival, Lutterworth (UK)

Tuesday, 29th August – Islington Assembly Hall, London (UK)

Wednesday, 30th August – Oran Mor, Glasgow (UK)

Thursday, 31st August – Backstage Club, Munich (Germany)

Friday, 1st September – Nachtleben, Frankfurt (Germany)

Saturday, 2nd September – Tsunami Club, Cologne (Germany)

Harvey started out his musical journey as part of the Tennessee-based group, King Calaway, who release their first, full-length album ‘Tennessee’s Waiting’ on Friday August 4th. It prompted us to look at other artists who began life as members of bands before achieving their main success as solo singers.

Country music has produced numerous talented artists who have risen to fame as solo singers after starting their careers as band members. We explore the journeys of several remarkable solo country musicians who transitioned from being part of a band to achieving success as individual artists.

Dolly Parton:

Dolly Parton began her music career as a featured performer on The Porter Wagoner Show in the late 1960s. As part of the show, she gained recognition for her exceptional vocals and songwriting abilities. Eventually, Parton broke away from the show and embarked on a solo career, leading to legendary hits like ‘Jolene’ and ‘I Will Always Love You.’

Ronnie Milsap:

Ronnie Milsap was a prominent member of the band The Little Green Apples before transitioning to a solo career in the 1970s. Milsap’s unique blend of country and pop music helped him achieve unparalleled success. With chart-toppers such as ‘Smoky Mountain Rain’ and ‘Stranger in My House,’ he established himself as a trailblazer in the country-pop crossover genre.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire gained early experience as a member of the singing group The Singing McEntires before going solo in the early 1980s. Her powerful vocals, emotional performances, and dynamic stage presence quickly propelled her to country music superstardom. Hits like ‘Fancy’ and ‘Does He Love You’ solidified her status as one of country music’s most influential artists.

Tim McGraw:

Before launching his solo career, Tim McGraw was a member of the country rock band The Dancehall Doctors. He ventured into the country music scene as a solo artist in the early 1990s and soon became a household name. McGraw’s blend of traditional and contemporary country, along with his charismatic performances, produced hits like ‘Live Like You Were Dying’ and ‘Don’t Take the Girl.’

John Rich:

John Rich started off his career in the very popular Lonestar but left / was fired (the real story has never been told) after the band’s second album. He headed into the studio to make a solo record and the resulting ‘Underneath the Same Moon’ was finished and shelved in 1998. After Rich’s success with Kenny Alphin in Big ‘n’ Rich there was renewed interest in his solo album, prompting BNA Records to officially release ‘Underneath the Same Moon’ in March of 2006. Big ‘n’ Rich continued to make music and Rich has released numerous solo songs over the years with increasing political, right-wing bias, mirroring his online presence which is one of Pro-Trump, pro-gun and anti left wing or inclusive sentiment.

Other notable early careers? In addition to performing at Dollywood, Carly Pearce began her career singing backup for Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale, who had a short stint as a country singer. After she independently released her own music, however, she was signed to Big Machine and the rest, as they say, is history. Darius Rucker was very well known for his role as lead singer in the much-beloved Hottie and the Blowfish for a big chuck of the mid 90s and early 00’s before beginning his career as a solo Country artist whilst Kristian Bush also had 1990’s post-Grunge success too. Bush was part of the folk-rock band Billy Pilgrim, before co-founding Sugarland. Keith Urban was also in a short lived band called The Ranch before finding solo success. They released one album in 1997 and then disbanded a year later. The album is mostly notable for being where ‘Some Days You Gotta Dance’ came from which was later recorded by the The Chicks for their ‘Fly’ album and for being where notable bassist and songwriter Jerry Flowers cut his teeth alongside Keith Urban.



The journey from being a band member to a solo country music artist requires talent, perseverance, and the ability to connect with audiences on a personal level. These remarkable musicians have exemplified this transition with their immense success in the country music industry. Their stories continue to inspire aspiring musicians to pursue their dreams and make their mark in the world of country music.