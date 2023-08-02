It’s rained for 6 weeks now in the UK – here’s the 6 best Country music videos set at the beach!

Country music has a unique ability to transport listeners to idyllic settings, and what better place to evoke feelings of joy, relaxation, and nostalgia than the beach? We need something of a pick-me-up right now in the UK as it has rained here fairly solidly for the last six weeks, making this summer one of the wettest in history. To counter that we’ve come up with the best country music videos set at the beach, where the combination of sandy shores, crashing waves, and upbeat melodies come together to create a perfect visual experience and try to evoke memories of lovely summers for all of us over here in the UK suffering right now!

‘Toes’ – Zac Brown Band

Released in 2008, ‘Toes’ is a carefree anthem that celebrates the beach lifestyle. The video showcases the band’s members enjoying a beach vacation on the stunning beaches of Mexico. The picturesque views, palm trees, and laid-back atmosphere perfectly complement the song’s lyrics, making it one of the most popular country music videos set at the beach.

‘Somewhere On A Beach’ – Dierks Bentley

In 2016, Dierks Bentley released ‘Somewhere On A Beach,’ a catchy and fun song that portrays a man getting over a breakup by heading to the beach. The video captures the essence of the song, with Bentley enjoying the sun, sand, and surf while surrounded by a beautiful group of people. The picturesque beach scenes and vibrant atmosphere create a delightful summer experience for viewers.

Knee Deep – Zac Brown Band ft. Jimmy Buffett

Zac Brown Band makes a second appearance on this list with their collaboration with Jimmy Buffett in the song ‘Knee Deep.’The video features both artists embracing the beach life, playing their guitars and singing with the backdrop of a breathtaking tropical beach. The video’s cheerful and laid-back vibe aligns perfectly with the song’s message of letting go and living in the moment.

‘Barefoot Blue Jean Night’- Jake Owen

Jake Owen’s ‘Barefoot Blue Jean Night’ released in 2011, celebrates a casual lakeside beach party with friends. The video showcases a group of young people having a blast on the beach, playing beach volleyball, enjoying bonfires, and dancing the night away. The song’s carefree lyrics and lively rhythm combined with the beach setting create an energetic and feel-good experience.

‘Vacation’ – Thomas Rhett

Possibly our favourite video on this list! We only wish we could take a vacation with Thomas and his absolutely adorable family. You’ll enjoy this bop even more after you watch the music video featuring his wife, Lauren Akins and all sorts of beach, water, boarding and sand duning shenanigans!

‘No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems’ – Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney’s ‘No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems,’ released in 2002, embraces the beach lifestyle to the fullest. The video features Chesney enjoying life by the sea, sailing, fishing, and relaxing on the beach with friends. The song’s lyrics, combined with the beach visuals, convey the desire to escape the complexities of life and embrace the simplicity of a beach paradise.

Country music has a magical way of transporting listeners to their favourite destinations, and when combined with captivating visuals of sandy beaches and ocean waves, the experience becomes even more enchanting. The above-listed country music videos set at the beach showcase the perfect marriage between music and visuals, creating a delightful escape to sunny shores for music enthusiasts. These videos encapsulate the spirit of beach life, offering viewers a brief, but blissful, getaway to some of the world’s most beautiful coastal locales.