Caroline Jones unveils third studio album ‘Homesite’ featuring collaborations with Zac Brown & Vince Gill

In a bold celebration of resilience and creativity, country singer-songwriter Caroline Jones has unveiled her much-anticipated third studio album, Homesite. The 11-track record, co-produced and predominantly written by Jones herself, is a testament to her artistic evolution. Featuring collaborations with industry heavyweights like Vince Gill and her Zac Brown Band bandmates, Homesite explores themes of grit and determination.

“Musically, it’s the most raw and energetic production I’ve put out, and lyrically, it’s the most honest and narrative,” said Jones, her eyes sparkling with passion as she discussed the album. “I wanted to be nervous in the studio again, so we brought in a new crop of talented musicians and collaborators, led by co-producer and multi-instrumentalist Brandon Hood, who challenged me in new ways and brought a more raw sound out of me.”

The title track, ‘Homesite,’ encapsulates the essence of the album. Reflecting Caroline’s current stage in life, dedicated to building – character, fanbase, and now, a family of her own as she prepares to welcome her first child, the song resonates deeply. Each track, from the electrifying melodies of ‘Lawless’ to the poignant bluegrass cover of Julie Miller’s ‘By Way of Sorrow’ featuring Vince Gill, speaks to her wide-ranging influences from Country to Pop to Bluegrass.

Zac Brown Band’s lead, Zac Brown himself, commended Jones’ songwriting, particularly on the uplifting single ‘Million Little Bandaids,’ which marked their first official collaboration. “Caroline did a beautiful job writing this song. I’m always looking for new ways to say things, and these lyrics really resonated with me,” praised Zac.

Jones’ journey as the first female member of the GRAMMY Award-winning group, Zac Brown Band, has shaped her artistic trajectory, leading her to a pivotal moment in her solo career. The Homesite album comes at a time when Jones balances her roles within Zac Brown Band and as a rising solo artist, boasting Top 30 radio hits and 71 million streams to date.

With the release of Homesite, Caroline Jones continues to break barriers, proving that her artistry knows no bounds. As she embarks on the next chapter, including an exciting tour and upcoming releases in 2024, Jones’ star continues to rise, setting the stage for an incredible musical journey ahead. Stay tuned to her official website www.carolinejones.com and follow her on social media for the latest updates on her inspiring musical odyssey.