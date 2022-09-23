Connect with us

Games Workshop Announce New Limited Mini For Warhammer Day 2022

Lots of other events taking place too!

Published

Warhammer day 2020
Credit: Games Workshop

Warhammer Day 2022 is fast approaching and Games Workshop have just released some plans to celebrate thirty-five years of Warhammer! To celebrate this milestone, Games Workshop have announced a painting competition, a massive giveaway and an awesome limited-run miniature.

You can get the details of the competitions in the video below, I just want to focus on what is an absolutely gorgeous miniature. The entire event is Warhammer 40K themed and the new miniature entitled Bayard’s Revenge captures the struggle of the Imperium against the dirty Xenos perfectly.

Bayards Revenge
Credit: Games Workshop

The model features an Emperor’s Champion triumphing over a mighty Ork Nob. It’s an incredible miniature to add to your collection, an amazing painting challenge, or a splendid centrepiece for a Black Templars force. And what’s more, it’s based on an iconic piece of Warhammer 40,000 artwork.

You’ll be able to pre-order this incredible duel from the 8th of October from the Games Workshop webstore, or you can pick one up from your local Warhammer store or independent stockist between the 15th and 23rd.

For more information check out the video below:

